Big band concert to be held a Thompson Park

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arrhythmias Big Band will be performing on Monday, August 22 at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Band members Jeff and Steve Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concert. Watch their interview above.

The free concert will be held at the old stone bandstand between the playground and the 10th Mountain Division Monument from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Music will include big band hits by Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more.

Attendees are told to bring their own lawn chairs.

