MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Coleman A. Guimond, age 77, for all, will be held Sunday August 21, 2022 at the family home located at 155 E. Hatfield Street, Massena New York from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

On Saturday August 20th, 2022, relatives and family will also be gathering at noon

The arrangements are with the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Coleman was born on September 12, 1944 to the late Gerald A. and Germaine (Faucher) Guimond in Massena. Guimond attended Massena Schools and graduated in 1962 He began an apprenticeship as a barber with his father and his uncle obtained his license in 1963. He worked along with his father and established Coleman and Jerry’s in 1966

Guimond is survived by his wife, Janice Guimond of Massena, NY, and his children, with Gini truax, Naomi Leigh Peacock and companion Chris Babcock of Norwood, CO, Nanette Renne Covertinni of Massena, NY, his grandchildren; Trevor, Taylor, Tash, Nicholas, Andrew, Amber, great-grandchildren Kendyl and Kyson. His step children with Debbie, Lisa Truax and companion Randy Cook, Todd and wife Missy Truax , and Bruce and Anne Truax. Coleman is also survived by his grandchildren; Shelby, Jonathan, Keslie, Abigail, Alex, Rachel, Caroline, along with many great-grandchildren.

Guimond is also survived by his sister Carol and Richard Maginn of Massena, NY, James and Teresa Guimond and Gerald and Aileen Guimond along with several nieces and nephews.

Coleman was a life member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702, along with being an avid golfer who also enjoyed wintering in Daytona, FL for several years. He was active in the community in many ways all his life.

Memorial contribution may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, Trinity Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 or Massena Meals-On Wheels; 70 E Hatfield St, Massena, NY 13662

Online condolences, photos and memories of Coleman may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

