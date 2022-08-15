Dave A. Gibeau, 64, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be provided tomorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

