Dave A. Gibeau, 64, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be provided tomorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

