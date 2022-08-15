DeKalb man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 52-year-old DeKalb man has taken a plea deal in connection with a shooting death at his family’s property.

Charles Anson was originally facing murder and other charges for the May 4, 2021 death of 40-year-old Justin Massey of Rossie.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Monday that Anson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will get 14 years in prison when he’s sentenced on October 11.

According to Pasqua, Anson admitted in court that he intended to cause serious physical injury to another person and, while doing so, caused that person’s death.

The DA said the evidence at trial would have shown Anson shot a wounded and unarmed Massey in the back of the shoulder with a .22 caliber rifle.

“Hopefully the defendant’s admission of guilt for this horrific act and the sentence that he will serve will bring some small amount of closure to Mr. Massey’s family. Mr. Massey’s tragic death was unnecessary and avoidable. Seeking justice for all victims and their

families affected by crime in St. Lawrence County will continue to be my Office’s top priority,” said Pasqua in a prepared statement.

Initially, Anson’s 29-year-old son, John, was charged with the murder. That charge was later dismissed.

