Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dollar General has pulled its proposal to build a store in Clayton following opposition from residents.

The new store was proposed for Graves Street in the village.

Town Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Ingerson says there were two zoning board variances put in that were withdrawn earlier this month.

Back in May, we spoke to residents who said the street is already busy with first responders and too narrow for more traffic. Plus, they worried about safety.

