Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store

Dollar General
Dollar General(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dollar General has pulled its proposal to build a store in Clayton following opposition from residents.

The new store was proposed for Graves Street in the village.

Town Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Ingerson says there were two zoning board variances put in that were withdrawn earlier this month.

Back in May, we spoke to residents who said the street is already busy with first responders and too narrow for more traffic. Plus, they worried about safety.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile watercross
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
car-buggy crash injures two
Car-buggy crash injures two
Clayton celebrates its 150th anniversary
Clayton celebrates 150 years
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik reacts to reports nuclear secrets sought at Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

North Country Gas Prices
The former Globe Mini Mall
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
Solar farm panels
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
Morristown Fire Department
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention