Funeral mass for Judith Johnson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her favorite view of Guffins Bay.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St. Watertown. A reception will follow at the Italian American Club, Watertown.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made to www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

North Country Gas Prices
Morristown Fire Department
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
Candles
Deacon Lawrence Morse
Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of State Route 126 Castorland passed away Saturday evening August, 13,...
Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of Castorland
File photo of Fort Drum soldiers during a training exercise
Mental health urgent care to benefit active duty, retired military

Obituaries

Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, passed away in his sleep, Saturday, August 13th,...
Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg
A graveside service for Todd M. Carr, formerly of Natural Bridge, will be held on Saturday,...
Graveside service for Todd M. Carr
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on FBI raid, domestic violence & esports arena
A Celebration of Life for Coleman A. Guimond, for all, will be held August 21, 2022 at the...
Celebration of Life for Coleman A. Guimond
Thomas J. Schwalm, 83, of Alexandria Bay, passed away August 12th at River Hospital.
Thomas J. Schwalm, 83, of Alexandria Bay