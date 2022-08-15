Funeral mass for Judith Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her favorite view of Guffins Bay.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St. Watertown. A reception will follow at the Italian American Club, Watertown.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Online condolences may be made to www.dexterfuneralhome.com
