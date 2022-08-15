Graveside service for Todd M. Carr

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Todd M. Carr, formerly of Natural Bridge, will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge.

A celebration of life will follow at the Natural Bridge Fire Department fellowship hall.

Mr. Carr, 51, died September 29, 2021 in Binghamton.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences can be made in his memory to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

