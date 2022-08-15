LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kaitlin Nicole Potter-Feisthamel, 31, formerly of Lowville, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Richford,VT.

Kaitlin was born on June 9, 1991, in Carthage, the daughter of Roger L. Potter and April M. (Medlock) Ward. She attended Lowville Academy and Central School.

She married Tracy A. Feisthamel on March 22, 2015.

At the time of her death, she was working for Kaytec building and materials in Richford, Vermont.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Mae Potter; her mother, April M. Ward; her father, Roger L. Potter; her siblings, Joshua, Zachary, Emilie, and Matthew, Jeremy, Joy, and April; her maternal grandmother, Joann Autry; a nephew, multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Potter and Medlock/Autry families.

Kaitlin is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Clarence and Myra (West) Potter.

Kaitlin loved her daughter dearly, she enjoyed spending time outdoors playing, camping and fishing. Kaitlin had an infectious giggle and smile that she passed on to her daughter, and they would laugh over everything and nothing. Her beautiful spirit and compassion will forever be missed.

The funeral will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sundquist Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Arnold, officiating.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, August 19th from 4 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials in Kaitlin’s name may be made to; Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367

Online condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.