Lawther a double threat for the Saints

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University football team will begin practicing in pads this week, taking another step towards their season opener on Saturday, September 3, as they host Endicott College.

Fall camp is a chance for Saints coach Dan Puckhaber to see what sophomore quarterback Danny Lawther can do with a full preseason as the team’s starting quarterback.

Last season, Lawther started the final four games of the season as a freshman and threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns, also rushing for 168 yards and a score.

The dual threat adds a new wrinkle to the Saints’ offense in 2022.

“The added mobility really makes the quarterback a weapon in the run game and also, when you do rush the passer on him, if you drop and you turn your back to him in a cover, he can take off and some of his biggest plays last year were just in broken-down scrambles,” Puckhaber said. “Really benefits the offense because you can get first downs when you normally aren’t getting first downs there. Then you add the leadership part, it just shows you how the other guys rally around him because they love him, they respect him, they see him in the weight room killing it. He’s one of the strongest kids on the team. He does everything right.”

