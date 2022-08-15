Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy

Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned.

Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive.

He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise.

There shouldn’t be any small animals in the home he goes to and he’s selective about the dogs he likes.

All told, there about 70 cats and dogs at the shelter. Stop by the shelter to see them or go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

And don’t forget the Humane Society’s Mutt Strut later this month. People can bring their dog-friendly dogs and show them off. There are prizes for things like “the floppiest ears” and “the waggiest tail.”

It’s at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

