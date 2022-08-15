Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00PM at the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Sholette passed away in his sleep, Saturday, August 13th, at St. Joseph’s home.

Loren was born on March 10, 1936, in Ogdensburg NY, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Dumas) Sholette. He attended St Mary’s Academy and later joined the U.S. Coast Guard serving from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1959.

In 1958, Loren married Marie (Castro) Sholette at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown and they would stay married until her death in April of 2009.

Loren owned and operated Sholette’s Grocery from the early 1960′s until 1984 when the store closed. He owned many properties in the Ogdensburg area, and this became his passion until his retirement in the early 1990′s.

Loren enjoyed playing cards, trips to Las Vegas, skiing, and golf. He wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Florida and spent the summers on his land at the mouth of the Oswegatchie and the St. Lawrence River.

Loren is predeceased by his siblings, Memory Morley, Gerald Sholette and Elaine Pearce. He is survived by his children, Loren and Helen (Gibson) Sholette of Baldwinsville, NY, Carol Nelson and her fiancée Steve Schlieter, of Ogdensburg, NY, Brad and Jennifer (Sarsfield) Sholette of Watertown, NY, and Scott and Carrie (Murray) Sholette of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, Justin Sholette, Lauren Palmer, William Nelson, Alaina Killick, Tyler Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Sarah Bancroft, Brooke Shepherd, Jacob Sholette, Matthew Sholette, Nicholas Sholette, Nathan Sholette; ten great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Home for their great care and compassion during our fathers stay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

