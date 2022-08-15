Lowville’s Cream Cheese Fest coming soon

Cream Cheese Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is only about a month away.

Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

There will be cheesecake cups from Kraft Heinz, live entertainment, food, and vendors. 7 News’ Beth Hall will emcee.

You can email creamcheesefestival@gmail.com to find out more or visit creamcheesefestival.com.

