Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old.

Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.

“This is going to be the first time that Morristown has hosted the convention. It’s definitely unique to be back up in the north country and St. Lawrence County. It’s spread across all of northern New York, so to have it back in St. Lawrence County and Morristown is definitely an honor,” said Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore.

The festivities kick off on August 25 and continue through Saturday, August 27. Events include a golf tournament, classic car show, firemen’s parade, and fireworks display. Some events require registration, but all are open to the public.

“Preparations are well underway. They’ll be guys here every night in the next couple weeks getting this thing ready. In the next two weeks, lot of work goes into it, many different moving parts, and it all comes together next weekend,” said Moore.

The three days come to a conclusion with a series of skills competitions and challenges, showcasing the skills of the firefighters across the north country.

“The younger generation wants to show off how strong they are and the skills they’ve obtained. I got to tell you, we’ve got some young members that are phenomenal,” said Bryan Van Arnam, second assistant chief, Morristown Fire Department.

Both Moore and Van Arnam hope the weekend can serve as a way to connect with the local community, along with their fellow firefighters. Likewise, they say the event is a great way to entice to next generation of volunteer firefighters to sign up.

