Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of State Route 126 Castorland passed away Saturday evening August, 13, 2022, at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

Nancy was born February 14, 1943 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Widrick Moser and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1961. From 1961 to 1962 she attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA and in 1989 she graduated from Hebron Ministerial Institute, Waverly, NY.

On August 1, 1964 she married Elton Erb in Croghan, NY. Nancy was a pastor’s wife, homemaker, and had been employed as a Head Start Coordinator. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, knitting, and entertaining. She had the opportunity to take several short-term ministry trips to India and Ukraine; and two trips to Israel through Faith Walk International. Nancy was a member of New Day Community Church, Lowville.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Elton Erb; three children, Suzette Topper (Rev. Ted Topper) of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; Pastor Neal Erb of Waverly, NY; Amy Misciagna (Rev. Christian Misciagna) of Syracuse NY; four grandchildren, Abigail Erb, Hannah Erb, Olivia Misciagna, Christian Misciagna II; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Fern Lyndaker; Carol and Lawson Lehman, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marie Moser, Kenneth and Carol Erb; Edna and Stephen LeClerc; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

She is predeceased by, her parents, Arthur and Mary Moser; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eli and Vera Erb; a brother, Beryl Moser; a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Erb; and a brother-in-law, Christian Lyndaker.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at New Day Community Church, 5573 Water Street, Lowville, NY 13367. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Lowville.

Contributions may be sent in memory of Nancy J. Erb to New Day Community Church, 5573 Water Street Lowville NY, 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. 266 Lowville NY, 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

