A nice day to ease into the workweek

Another nice summer day.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a very nice weekend and Monday is going to be nice as well.

It’s a bit chilly to start. Temperatures were in the 50s early in the day.

Temperatures will climb quickly to highs in the low 80s. There’s a chance of a popup shower in Lewis County in the afternoon and evening, but mainly skies will be mostly sunny.

It looks like another refreshing night. Lows will be around 60.

There’s a small chance of rain – about 30% -- Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be close to 80.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be around 80 and sunny on Friday.

Saturday will be sunny and 85.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Perfect weather for outdoor plans