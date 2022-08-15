A nice day to ease into the workweek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a very nice weekend and Monday is going to be nice as well.
It’s a bit chilly to start. Temperatures were in the 50s early in the day.
Temperatures will climb quickly to highs in the low 80s. There’s a chance of a popup shower in Lewis County in the afternoon and evening, but mainly skies will be mostly sunny.
It looks like another refreshing night. Lows will be around 60.
There’s a small chance of rain – about 30% -- Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be close to 80.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
It will be around 80 and sunny on Friday.
Saturday will be sunny and 85.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.
