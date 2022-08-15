Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall.

It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.

“That would continue the improvement of our area, which can only help the businesses that are already here,” said Aaron Austin, ReCre’s Bike Studio.

He has seen the former Globe Mini Mall get bought and sold again a few times over the years - most recently by local businessman Dick Alexander in 2020.

“It’s been hopeful and then doubtful, hopeful then doubtful, but the new news is making us hopeful again,” said Austin.

Developer Daniel Queri is looking to redevelop the Court Street building, putting in retail space and more than a dozen market-rate apartments.

“It held a significant position in the city for a long time, and I can see that, and think it’s a tremendous opportunity,” he said.

An opportunity Ken Mix says came at a good time - believing now is the time for this building or else the Globe Mini Mall may not have more life left.

“It’s been vacant for so many years and buildings just deteriorate very quickly once they are vacant,” said Mix.

Right now, Queri says he’s doing his “due diligence” by completing a structural review, environmental review, and laying out his options.

But at a time when the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the $3.6 million Streetscape projects are underway right across the street, he’s excited about the city’s future.

“It’s a critical investment that seems to be aligned with the vision of the city...and kind of aligned in timing of where they’re at,” he said.

It’s still early on, but Queri says the project could cost around $3 million and, if all goes well, renovations could begin in 2023.

