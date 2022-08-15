Richard Donald “Woody” Woodward, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Donald “Woody” Woodward, 74, died peacefully Friday evening, August 12, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Richard leaves behind a daughter, Jessica Woodward, Watertown, NY and two brothers Larry Woodward, Wildwood, Florida; Daniel “Danny” Woodward, Brewerton, NY; and his sisters Sharon LeRoux, Ogdensburg, NY; and Sheila Paro, Clearwater, FL; along with his two grandchildren Jonnikah Woodward, Florida; and Chloe Cleary, Watertown and several nephews and nieces. 

He is predeceased by his brothers William Woodward & James Woodward.

Richard was born in Gouverneur, NY, January 2, 1948, to the late Donald Glenn & Anna Louise (Shaw) Woodward.  He married Marcie Woodward in Watertown, NY. Richard was a former baker and delivery driver for 36 years and an employee of Mr. Subs in Watertown.

He had a love for sports, one of his favorites included baseball and he enjoyed watching the NY Yankees, football, and the NY Giants.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Please plant a tree in his memory, in lieu of flowers.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

