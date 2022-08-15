Saints to hit the ice soon

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Believe it or not, the St. Lawrence men’s hockey team will be taking to the ice in just a few short weeks.

Coach Brent Brekke’s team will begin filtering into campus over the next week and with the ice going in at Appleton Arena the third week in August, Saints players will hit the ice for conditioning and skill sessions before their first official practice on October 1.

Brekke says he likes the idea of the players getting a chance to make a slow transition into the hockey season, especially the first-year players getting acclimated to college life.

“Leading up to that, you have team skates, you have skill sessions,” Brekke said, “so the guys are on the ice six days a week. With regards to that, you have to take one day off per week. Obviously, typically, we take off Sundays just because it seems to mesh best with the schedule. You’ll have different sessions leading up to that. You’ll get a lot of small groups with the team and work on some different things like that. So, the skill development piece is always in place in September. The other thing, it allows for a little more flexibility for the students to really kind of get their foot firmly in the ground with the academic piece. It’s not just jump in, let’s play games, and away we go.”

