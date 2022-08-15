Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Vanduzee Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Road and storm sewer work on Vanduzee Street in Watertown will close part of the street to through traffic Monday.

It will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between West Main Street and the bridge.

Traffic to businesses along that stretch will be allowed.

Drivers are encouraged to take different routes to where they’re going.

