US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.(Source: Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.

The military says there were no casualties or damage.

It said Monday’s attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter militants from the Islamic State group.

Such attacks on al-Tanf are rare.

U.S. officials said in October they believe Iran was behind a similar attack on the base that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Clayton celebrates its 150th anniversary
Clayton celebrates 150 years
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik reacts to reports nuclear secrets sought at Mar-a-Lago
car-buggy crash injures two
Car-buggy crash injures two
Evans Mills lawmakers voted Wednesday to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour for some...
Police to crack down on fast drivers this week

Latest News

Cream Cheese Festival
GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
The St. Lawrence University football team will practice in pads this week as they prepare for...
Lawther a double threat for the Saints