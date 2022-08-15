Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain.

The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend.

It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates 10 guests in 5 suites, with 8 crew members on board.

The yacht came in from Montreal, docked in Clayton for the weekend, and fueled up - getting 6,000 gallons of diesel with the help of local business RJ Marine Associates.

The yacht left for Rochester on Sunday.

Mrs. Walgreen is a native of Rochester and was married to the late Charles Walgreen III. His nickname was “Cork” and the yacht’s name, Bouchon, means cork in French.

While in Clayton, Mrs. Walgreen and her guests visited the Antique Boat Museum and walked around downtown.

As the yacht left, people onboard waved and shouted that they love Clayton.

The group expects to come back down the St. Lawrence River and visit Clayton in September.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile watercross
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
car-buggy crash injures two
Car-buggy crash injures two
Clayton celebrates its 150th anniversary
Clayton celebrates 150 years
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik reacts to reports nuclear secrets sought at Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

North Country Gas Prices
The former Globe Mini Mall
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
Dollar General
Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store
Solar farm panels
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school