Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain.

The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend.

It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates 10 guests in 5 suites, with 8 crew members on board.

The yacht came in from Montreal, docked in Clayton for the weekend, and fueled up - getting 6,000 gallons of diesel with the help of local business RJ Marine Associates.

The yacht left for Rochester on Sunday.

Mrs. Walgreen is a native of Rochester and was married to the late Charles Walgreen III. His nickname was “Cork” and the yacht’s name, Bouchon, means cork in French.

While in Clayton, Mrs. Walgreen and her guests visited the Antique Boat Museum and walked around downtown.

As the yacht left, people onboard waved and shouted that they love Clayton.

The group expects to come back down the St. Lawrence River and visit Clayton in September.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.