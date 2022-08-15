Your Turn: feedback on FBI raid, domestic violence & esports arena

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, is calling for an investigation into the FBI’s raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida:

Checks and balances. Keep up (the) good work.

Larry Garceau

She’s all about law and order until the law works against the GOP.

Jennifer Rowley Hildebranski

The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County says it’s seeing more cases of domestic violence where men are the victims:

It happens a lot, but they get laughed at when they try to come forward. So sad and more needs to be done about it.

Jesi Lea

It’s always been around - just no one wants to talk about it.

Matt Loftus

Jefferson Community College is looking to level up in the rapidly growing world of collegiate esports with the unveiling of its brand new esports arena:

Playing video games is not a sport of any type. Spending hours rotting in front of a screen shouldn’t be encouraged.

Jason Hamilton

Studies have shown that surgical residents and attending physicians who played at least 3 hours of video games per week had fewer errors.

Nathan Daniel Smith

