Frontier League teams ready for start of high school sports season

(WWNY) - The high school sports season for Section III and Section X officially begins with practice next Monday.

In the case of Frontier League sports teams, it’s all systems go. Executive director Bob Kowalick’s right-hand man, Scott Connell, feels it will be a smooth start to the fall campaign.

Schedules for the school year are all set.

“Actually, Bob Kowalick does all of that and he’s a genius, and he starts that about 14 months out,” Connell said.”

“So, these schedules have been around for a long time, well, it’s getting close,” Connell said. “I kind of hope that the weather stays like it is today, not a lot of humidity, fairly cool. You know the kids don’t want to be a part of two weeks ago when it was so hot and humid. But not any big changes, next year will be big. The state’s going to be going from five to six classifications, but this year the league, not too much. Everything is going to be pretty much the same. There won’t be masking in schools and there looks like there’s going to be testing for unvaccinated people so right now back to 2019, but that can change.”

