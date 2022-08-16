AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend

AnchorCon 2022
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022.

Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21, at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.

There will be vendors, competitive gaming, panel discussions, and cosplay. There’s also a cosplay karaoke cruise on the St. Lawrence on Saturday evening.

Buy tickets and learn more at anchorcomicon.com.

