Bike ride to benefit pediatric oncology patients

Pedals for POPs
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a central New York bicycle ride to help pediatric oncology patients.

The ride is called Pedals for POPs (pediatric oncology patients). It’s hosted by On My Team16.

Jordan Zapisek is founder and executive director of On My Team16. She founded the organization because her brother Jack was battling leukemia. It’s goal is to comfort and support pediatric oncology patients, their families, and their caregivers.

The 16-mile bike ride will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, along the Erie Canal trail. It starts and ends in Fayetteville.

Registration is $45 per person. You can register and find out more at onmyteam16.com. You can also email info@onmyteam16.com.

