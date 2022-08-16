Concerns voiced about Association Island expansion

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A meeting this Friday will bring Henderson Harbor residents in front of the town board. They are concerned about plans to expand at Association Island, which was recently sold to a new owner.

“I love the environment, I love the views, and this is completely the opposite of what that needs,” said Lindsay Witmer, a concerned resident.

The plan is to add another 168 RV sites on Association Island’s neighboring Hovey’s Island. That’s on top of their concerns over the initial 300 sites on Association.

“It is basically turning Hovey Island into a concrete paradise,” said Witmer.

Walking with her kids, another concerned resident, Rena James, says it can be scary with the RVs that already pass.

“When I take the stroller, I have to pull over, and I’m just so worried if there’s going to be that many campers, how many more cars there will be,” she said.

Elaine Walter has lived there seasonally for more than 40 years.

“It used to be the kids could go on the road and have a baseball game and never be interrupted because there was hardly any traffic. These days, you can barely walk the road without being in danger of being knocked off the road,” she said.

And Mark Hogan has two main concerns: safety and the environment.

“Safety to me is always number one with things like this, and it has not been considered at all by this publicly traded company called Sun,” he said.

Sun Outdoors purchased Association Island in February 2021. At the time, it hinted at more development and said it would work with the town to address any concerns.

We reached out to the company for comment but did not hear back.

