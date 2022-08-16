Downtown Watertown projects get nod to apply for state grants

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two downtown Watertown projects could soon be in the running for up to $2 million in state money and a third could follow.

That’s after they were deemed eligible for a highly competitive state grant.

City council members said they plan to apply for the Restore New York grant on behalf of the owners of 75-79 Public Square.

That project would rehabilitate the old Wind and Wire building and upgrade the Strauss Memorial Walkway.

The owners will need to write an application by October 11.

The YMCA also wants to apply for the grant. It will have another chance in October.

Council members said they will support that application then.

A formal vote will need to be made at a later council meeting.

