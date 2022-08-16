Hades Hounds host Stuff a Trolley Ride

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Hades Hounds are having a Stuff a Trolley Ride this weekend.

Members Tony Bond and Benjamin O’Hara say you can bring a bike or a car to the event. They’re raising money so they can fill a trolley with school supplies.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.

The ride is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at FX Caprara Harley-Davidson. Registration is at 9:30 a.m.

It’s about 70 miles with three stops before ending at Full Circle Bar and Grill in Watertown for a catered meal.

The ride costs $20 per vehicle.

Find out more at hadeshoundslemc.com.

