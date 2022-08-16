GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Inez Johnston, 96, formerly of Gouverneur, NY and Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 15, 2022 in the Maplewood Assisted Living/Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY where she had been a resident since June 17th.

Inez was born in Westfield, Maine, the daughter of Raleigh and Eliza (Brooker) Perkins on February 25, 1926.

She moved to Gouverneur from Mapleton, Maine in September 1963 with her husband Robert and their family. After Bob’s retirement, they made their homes in Pleasant Lake/Gouverneur and Melbourne.

Over the years Inez worked at various jobs including potato harvesting, Palmer’s Florist, Headstart preschool, teachers’ aide, and even had a nursery school in her home for a couple of years.

In the past Inez enjoyed crafting, making quilts, keeping an impeccable house, being part of The Knitting Club and the United Methodist Women, among other things. She declared she was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Inez is survived by her son Timothy (Koni Peterson) Johnston, Dahlonega, Georgia; her daughter Lisa Jane (Alfred) Netto, Gouverneur; beloved grandchildren Adam (Corey Rogers) French, Erica (Michael) Stabinski, Aaron (Nicole) Netto, Wellington (Anna Sanders) Netto, Emma (Joe Strobel) Netto; amazing great grandchildren, and adored nieces and nephews.

Inez was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Johnston in 2007, her beloved daughter Joan Lee “Joanie” Johnston in 1984, and siblings Leah, Launa, and Bud.

In keeping with Inez’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial at the convenience of the family will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions in Inez’s memory may be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund in care of the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Gouverneur NY 13642.

