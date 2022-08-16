Irene M. Paul, 90, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Irene M. Paul, 90, suddenly passed away at her home in Clayton Monday, August 15, 2022.

She was born on April 24, 1932, daughter of Guy Arthur and Ellen Hayes Peck. She married Charles James Paul, Sr. on June 10, 1951 at the Brownville Methodist Church with Rev. Pasquale DiFlorio officiating and he predeceased her. She retired from Drs. Maloney, FitzGerald, and Eppolito, Dental Office as a secretary.

Irene is survived by one son, one daughter, four grandchildren, and one sister.

Burial in Brownville Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

