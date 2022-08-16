Lewis County looks at inflation relief for workers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, lawmakers are talking about how to provide inflation relief to county employees, and the different towns and villages in the county.

On Tuesday, the county’s finance and rules committee approved two one-time payments, each for $500,000.

The first payment will help towns and villages in Lewis County to help combat the rising cost of fuel.

The second payment is being used as a way to help retain county employees as inflation hits record highs.

Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says this funding is important to help retain county employees and keep pace with the competition of rising wages in the private sector.

