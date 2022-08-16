Lewis County looks at inflation relief for workers

Lewis County
Lewis County
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, lawmakers are talking about how to provide inflation relief to county employees, and the different towns and villages in the county.

On Tuesday, the county’s finance and rules committee approved two one-time payments, each for $500,000.

The first payment will help towns and villages in Lewis County to help combat the rising cost of fuel.

The second payment is being used as a way to help retain county employees as inflation hits record highs.

Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says this funding is important to help retain county employees and keep pace with the competition of rising wages in the private sector.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
Snowmobile watercross
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
Charles Anson
DeKalb man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death
Solar farm panels
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Homeless
Hearing the homeless
WWNY
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
Association Island
Concerns voiced about Association Island expansion
If you were up early Tuesday morning, you saw anglers gathered to head out onto the St....
Major League Fishing comes to Massena: ‘the fishing couldn’t be any better’