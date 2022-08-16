Major League Fishing comes to Massena: ‘the fishing couldn’t be any better’

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The first Major League Fishing tournament to be held on the St. Lawrence River is taking place this week in Massena.

If you were up early Tuesday morning, you saw anglers gathered to head out onto the river, and a shot at hooking a $235,000 prize.

“We were actually here last year with one of our qualifying events and it was the first-my first experience up here and the anglers were absolutely blown away by what this fishery holds, man,” said Daniel Fennel, Major League Fishing Tournament Director.

“You guys have an absolute beauty of a waterway here and the fishing here couldn’t be any better.”

Skeet Reese has won 11 tournaments in his career so far. He’s on a mission to catch the biggest bass in the St. Lawrence.

“The numbers have been good and I’m just trying to get those four plus pounders. So my goal is to be able to have five that weigh 21 or better today-21 pounds. So that’s my goal,” Reese said.

Two groups of 25 anglers will be going up and down the St. Lawrence. Fishing is turning out to be good business for Massena, and Massena mayor Greg Paquin is thrilled by what these tournaments have done for the community.

“Whether they’re out there practicing for their tournaments or whether they’re just out there recreationally fishing, it’s a big windfall for the entire Massena community,” Paquin said.

The Pro-Circuit Title Championship will continue through Sunday with anglers coming back for weigh ins a 3 p.m. every afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.