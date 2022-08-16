Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs cocaine

Steven Windoloski
Steven Windoloski(Nebraska State Patrol Twitter Feed)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
7 News Note: This is from our sister station, WOWT.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from New York was allegedly caught with more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 11:40 a.m., a trooper on eastbound I-80 did a traffic stop near Hershey for a license plate violation.

Nebraska State Patrol says a K-9 detected a controlled substance in the car and a search was conducted. The search allegedly revealed 258 pounds of cocaine in the car.

The driver of the car, identified by Nebraska State Patrol as 31-year-old Steven Windoloski of Massena, New York, was then arrested for possession of cocaine, intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Windoloski was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

