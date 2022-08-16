Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs cocaine

7 News Note: This is from our sister station, WOWT.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from New York was allegedly caught with more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 11:40 a.m., a trooper on eastbound I-80 did a traffic stop near Hershey for a license plate violation.

Nebraska State Patrol says a K-9 detected a controlled substance in the car and a search was conducted. The search allegedly revealed 258 pounds of cocaine in the car.

The driver of the car, identified by Nebraska State Patrol as 31-year-old Steven Windoloski of Massena, New York, was then arrested for possession of cocaine, intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Windoloski was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.