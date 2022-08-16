Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday.

The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

“Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie that took six months to shoot.

The film will premier this Friday, August 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pulaski’s Kallet Theater.

