WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Play Music on the Porch Day Returns

Watertown arts organizations partner to provide free downtown entertainment.

An international live music event is coming to Watertown, N.Y., for the second year and it’s better than ever. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 will take place in Watertown on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community and North Country Arts Council (NCAC) are working together to host this musical event and several downtown Watertown locations including the garden at Trinity Episcopal Church, Jefferson County Historical Society, the Masonic Temple, and Watertown City Hall. Each venue will offer a rotating slate of performers featuring a variety of music genres by local performers including KEX, Northern Blend Chorus, Hollow and Steel, Bridget DeMarse, Fynepr1nt Williams, Benjamin Roggie, Emma Paige, Joey Collins and the Creatives, and the 10th Mountain Division Band Jazz Ensemble.

The free event is open to the public and will feature local food trucks for refreshments for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit and enjoy these incredibly talented musicians.

Visit nnyart.org or harmonny.org, the North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY Facebook pages as well as playmusicontheporchday.com for more information.

Play Music on the Porch Day is sponsored by Tunes 92.5, Watertown Downtown Business Association, Northern Credit Union, Holdown Upstate, Cam’s Pizza, and The Paddock Club.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

Due to COVID-19, it is requested that all attendees protect the community by following New York state health protocol. Please do not attend if you feel ill or have been in close contact with anyone currently in quarantine with the coronavirus. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing.

To learn more visit HarmoNNY https://www.harmonny.org/ , North Country Arts Council http://nnyart.org/ , Play Music on the Front Porch Day http://playmusicontheporchday.com/

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.