Public asked to help find Boonville man
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday.
He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He’s bald with a brown mustache and beard.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 315-736-0141
