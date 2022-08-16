Public asked to help find Boonville man

David Talerico
David Talerico(Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He’s bald with a brown mustache and beard.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 315-736-0141

