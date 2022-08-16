Robert Edward Durham, 74, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Robert Edward Durham, age 74, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Harrisville Christian Church with Pastor Mike Gault officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the church. Burial will follow the funeral services at Garrison Cemetery in Pitcairn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Mr. Durham passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.

Robert is survived by his mother, Edna Coffie of Harrisville, NY; his siblings, Marsha Hernandez and her husband, Armando, of Pitcairn, NY, Delilah Wilson and her husband, Monty, of Palm Bay, FL, Larry Coffie of Harrisville, NY, Gary Coffie and his significant other, Robb Brigham, of Merritt Island, FL, Karen Hubbard of Fowler, NY, Donna Brown and her husband, Russ, of Harrisville, NY, Steve Coffie of Palm Bay, FL and over twenty nieces and nephews, over twenty-five great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

He is predeceased by his father, Gerold Coffie; a brother, Dale Edward Coffie , his brother-in-law, Duane Hubbard, his nephew, Eric D. Hubbard . (Orville), and his beloved dog, Teddy Bear.

Robert was born on October 4, 1947, in Clyde, NY, the son of Gerold and Edna (Durham) Coffie. He attended Harrisville Central School. Robert was a master at tinkering with bikes and small engine repair. He could be seen riding his bike with his basket all over town, visiting with everyone he met.

Robert loved to make beaded bracelets and crafts, go fishing, woodworking, gardening, lawn mower repair, ride his bike, pick raspberries and blackberries, play Yahtzee and BINGO, watch John Wayne, old western movies, cartoons and his favorite TV channel, TV Land where he would watch Andy Griffith, Bonanza, MASH and Gun Smoke. He also enjoyed going to church services where he loved to wear his neck ties and dress up. Robert loved Halloween, wearing themed holiday hats, and watching little league games across the street where he could buy candy bars.

Robert’s family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Keep Home for the care and compassion for the last four years.

Donations are welcome to be made in Robert’s memory to Glioblastoma Foundation: www.glioblastomafoundation.org or Friends 4 Pound Paws: friends4 poundpaws.org

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

