Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, suddenly passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home in Clayton.

Shirley was born December 31, 1937 to Baptiste and Lillian Sulier Diabo. She married Benjamin Leon Fisher July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton. Shirley was employed at Pearls Department Store, Samaritan Family Health and cleaned for Viggo Mortensen, all in Clayton.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Luann (Elmer) Hunt, Star Lake, Patti (Alan) Robbins, Gouverneur, and 1 son Benny Lee Fisher, Watertown; 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. 3 brothers, Edward L. (Barb) Diabo, Iness, FL, Larry W. Diabo, Watertown, and James K. (Tammy) Diabo, LaFargeville; 2 sisters, Eva M. Nicholas, Arcadia, FL and Marie D. Heyman, Clayton; sister-in-law Margaret Pond, Cape Vincent; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Benjamin of 58 years; 1 great great grandchild; 1 brother John B. Diabo; and 2 sisters, Louise J. Calhoun and Carol Bush.

There will be no calling hours or services due to Shirley’s request. The burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley’s name may be made to TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.

