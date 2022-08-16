Sunny & warm with a few scattered showers

A few scattered showers are possible.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It should be a nice day, even with the risk of a few afternoon showers.

Much of the rain will stay in Lewis and Jefferson counties. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

The chance for any rain is about 30%.

The night will be on the cool side with lows around 60.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny and in the low to mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s

A nice day to ease into the workweek