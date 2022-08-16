SUNY Canton names new dean

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton is welcoming a new dean for its largest school.

Michele A. Snyder, Ph.D., has been picked to lead the college’s School of Science Health and Criminal Justice.

Snyder joined SUNY Canton on August 1 following a position as associate vice-president and dean of STEM and health science at SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton.

“I’m a biologist at heart,” Snyder said in a press release from SUNY Canton.

“I think my biology background, my experience in health care, and my 20 years in higher education will all help me serve the diverse academic programs and faculty members in the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice.”

The school she now oversees includes some of the college’s most popular programs, including two and four-year Nursing and Veterinary Technology. It also contains the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Snyder to SUNY Canton’s administration,” SUNY Canton Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peggy De Cooke said.

“She is an accomplished leader in higher education with extensive experience in curriculum development, assessment, recruitment and retention - which are all skills we place tremendous value upon here at the college.”

