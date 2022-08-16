Tomorrow’s Health: COVID diagnoses delays, 3rd-hand smoke & virtual museum tours

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A new study found a five-day delay in identifying COVID cases and isolating contacts hampered tracing efforts early in the pandemic.

Researchers at the university of Texas at Austin found shortening that delay to just one day would prevent 26% more infections, under certain conditions.

Third-hand smoke

Researchers in California found that residual nicotine and other chemicals lingering indoors where people have smoked can put an entire household at risk.

A study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that exposure through inhalation, dust ingestion, and skin absorption can all result in certain chemical doses that exceed health guidelines.

Virtual museum tours

Art not only imitates life, it improves it for seniors stuck at home.

Canadian researchers teamed up with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and found that seniors participating in weekly virtual museum tours showed significant improvement in social isolation, well-being, quality of life, and frailty assessments.

