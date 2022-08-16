Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating.

At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors.

Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items.

This won’t be the end for agape Shoppe, though.

Store owner Joyce Combs, a Mennonite, says they’re looking to move to Lowville.

She has had trouble staffing the shop but says they have volunteers from the Mennonite community ready to work.

“It’s such a positive, energy-filled time because there’s a new group of people from Lewis County who are energized to relocate the shop up there in Lewis County,” said Combs.

There’s no official closing date yet. Combs says she’ll have more details next month.

