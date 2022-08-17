Brantley Gilbert - Tonight

August 17 - 7pm
August 17 in Watertown
August 17 in Watertown(Brantley Gilbert)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

BRANTLEY GILBERT with Opening Act The Custom Taylor Band Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7 PM Watertown Fairgrounds Arena (Indoor Show)

This show is inside the arena. The setup remains the same ... a Standing Pit in front of the stage along with a couple of bleachers on the sides. 

General Admission is behind the Pit (standing on the floor or a limited amount of chair seating along with plenty of bleacher seating)Ticket Prices:$79 Standing Pit$42 General Admission* General Admission is behind the Standing Pit *

