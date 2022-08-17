Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Stevenson

Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Stevenson
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Stevenson won the Sportsman feature at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville last Friday night for the third time this season.

Stevenson represents WWNY/WNYF in the Fox 28 Sportsman.

He’s taken over the reins from his father Jeff.

His mother, Debbie, is also a driver at Can-Am racing IMCAs. The Stevenson family has had a close relationship with former Can-Am owners, the Thurston family.

His first opportunity at racing Sportsman at Can-Am was special.

He has had three feature wins so far this season, the last coming this past Friday night. Off-season lessons have translated into success on the track.

We couldn’t think of a better car and family to sponsor.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
Steven Windoloski
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine
Solar farm panels
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
David Talerico
Public asked to help find Boonville man

Latest News

Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Stevenson
The high school sports season officially kicks off with practice next week.
Frontier League teams ready for start of high school sports season
High school sports season starts next week
The St. Lawrence University football team will practice in pads this week as they prepare for...
Lawther a double threat for the Saints