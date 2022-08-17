Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Stevenson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Stevenson won the Sportsman feature at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville last Friday night for the third time this season.
Stevenson represents WWNY/WNYF in the Fox 28 Sportsman.
He’s taken over the reins from his father Jeff.
His mother, Debbie, is also a driver at Can-Am racing IMCAs. The Stevenson family has had a close relationship with former Can-Am owners, the Thurston family.
His first opportunity at racing Sportsman at Can-Am was special.
He has had three feature wins so far this season, the last coming this past Friday night. Off-season lessons have translated into success on the track.
We couldn’t think of a better car and family to sponsor.
