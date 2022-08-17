Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Stevenson

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Stevenson won the Sportsman feature at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville last Friday night for the third time this season.

Stevenson represents WWNY/WNYF in the Fox 28 Sportsman.

He’s taken over the reins from his father Jeff.

His mother, Debbie, is also a driver at Can-Am racing IMCAs. The Stevenson family has had a close relationship with former Can-Am owners, the Thurston family.

His first opportunity at racing Sportsman at Can-Am was special.

He has had three feature wins so far this season, the last coming this past Friday night. Off-season lessons have translated into success on the track.

We couldn’t think of a better car and family to sponsor.

