Cape Vincent firefighters get gift of hydration

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters can work up quite a thirst. That makes the gift Cape Vincent’s fire department received Tuesday taste that much better.

Cape Vincent and about 450 other departments nationwide are getting a stock of canned water.

It’s from Anheuser Busch’s emergency drinking water program.

Fire Chief Bill Gould says the donation came just in time for grass fire season.

“This summer has been exceptionally dry,” he said, “so grass fires are a big concern now, and that’ll take lots of bottles of water and cans of water for the guys to drink, to fight those fires.”

“What we’re doing is just helping out the volunteer fire department,” Eagle Beverage sales manager Dustin Croker said. “They’re our first responders so we just want to make sure they’re hydrated.”

Cape Vincent firefighters say they’re thankful for the gift.

