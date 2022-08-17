Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland.

State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was driving a motorcycle when she struck a deer.

Troopers said Trahan suffered from severe road rash.

She was flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.