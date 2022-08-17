Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland.

State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was driving a motorcycle when she struck a deer.

Troopers said Trahan suffered from severe road rash.

She was flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

