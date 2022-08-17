Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The father of firefighter Peyton Morse has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury investigating Morse’s death after a training incident.

Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman has also been subpoenaed.

Timerman and Dave Morse both confirmed for 7 News that they received the subpoenas Tuesday to appear in front of the grand jury in Schuyler County.

Timerman will testify next Tuesday. So will Morse.

The fact that a grand jury is taking testimony suggests that criminal charges are being considered.

7 News has reached out to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear back from him.

Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, which is in Schuyler County.

Morse was overcome while completing the last in a series of obstacles, essentially, exercises in learning how to get out of difficult and life threatening situations.

A report by state safety experts found no violations of health or safety standards, despite the testimony of other trainees, who said they saw instructors yelling at Morse as he lay on the floor, not breathing.

Morse’s parents have been critical of the Fire Academy. They believe it’s an environment of hazing and bullying, and that their son is the victim of a crime. Timerman has also been critical of the investigation into the incident.

