Fort Drum, civilian officials discuss post’s readiness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Focusing on the future, Fort Drum and north country officials met Wednesday about how to continue advancing the Army post’s strengths and opportunities by 2030 and 2040, like investing in more technology and infrastructure as threats from Russia and China increase.

The commanding general says it’s possible but there must be strong unity.

“Things that are good for Fort Drum have to be good for the community and vice versa. That is an ideal relationship so as we talk together and allow the community to see the threats that are going to be out there to us, and talk about us, our nation’s Army, we have to be ready to fight, win our nation’s wars. That’s what we do,” said Major General Milford Beagle, 10th Mountain Division commanding general.

General Beagle says this is not to scare people, but to re-enforce Fort Drum’s readiness.

