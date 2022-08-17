Helping the homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before this year comes to an end, Jefferson County is on pace to help more than 500 homeless people find emergency housing. This compares to 363 people during all of 2021.

Not only is homelessness a growing problem, but it’s also a complex issue with no easy solutions.

Poverty, domestic violence, mental illness, substance use disorders - they’re just some of the many reasons people are homeless. Some get the help they need. Others don’t.

The line outside Watertown’s Salvation Army stretches out to the street as people wait to get a free lunch and some extra food they can take home - that’s if they have a home.

“We definitely have a number of people that come through that we could see being homeless or that we know are living in vehicles. We’ve actually had a high number this summer that we’ve seen coming through who have actually asked if they could park their car for a little bit,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

So why are people living in cars - why are they homeless?

Officials say housing for the homeless is in short supply in the Watertown area after a series of motel fires and the condemnation of the rooming house at 661 Factory Street.

Mental health issues and drug addiction increased during the pandemic, causing more people to become homeless.

Plus, the state’s eviction moratorium ended.

“People are actually being put out into the street now where they haven’t been throughout the whole pandemic,” said Maureen Cean, executive director, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York.

To combat the housing shortage, the old Angel’s Inn in Watertown is now being turned into a homeless shelter for up to 18 people who would live there for six to nine months. The facility would be staffed around the clock.

“It’s a supportive program that presents people with options that will hopefully lead to them connecting with services that they may be missing out on and being able to pursue permanent housing from there,” said Cean.

Some homeless people would not be eligible for the program. So, what about those who are harder to reach - especially those living on the street because of mental illness or substance use disorders?

“The homeless issue in Watertown is a humanitarian crisis,” said Ruth Lago, co-executive director of Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M. “Not everybody is willing to comply with services or be involved in the system, but it starts with having that conversation, bridging the gap and making them aware that we are here to help without judgment and that there are resources available.”

W.A.R.M. is in talks with the city to turn 256 North Pleasant Street into a warming and cooling center.

Similar to the Victory Transformation facility in Oswego, it’s a place the homeless could go to get out of the cold or the heat. It would be open every night. Staff would feed the homeless a meal, give them a cot to sleep on and tell them about services to get them off the streets permanently.

“There’s blankets for everybody to keep warm. There’s gonna be something warm in their bellies, cool drinks in the summer. We need to help,” said Wendy O’Donnell, co-executive director of W.A.R.M.

W.A.R.M. estimates it’ll cost $750,000 just to launch the center and another $500,000 a year to operate it. The group is applying for grants and looking to the city, county and community to help with funding.

The organization is holding a fundraiser this Saturday.

