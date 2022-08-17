Herbert J. Champion, 74

Herbert J. Champion age 74 Passed away peacefully August 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Herbert J. Champion age 74 Passed away peacefully August 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY.

Born in Waddington he was the son of the late Mansel and Mildrid (Sharlow) Champion.

Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Joan (White) Champion; one son Herbert and Kim Champion of Texas; two daughters, Leslie and Steven Reiter of Brasher Falls and Joni and Leslie George of Madrid. He is also survived by one Brother Terry and Marsha Champion of Waddington. One Sister Alice and John Foy of Waddington. Herbert was predeceased by his Brother Mansel Champion Jr. He is also survived by many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews aunts and uncles also survive.

Herbert loved tinkering with cars, listening to Johnny Cash and watching NASCAR. Herbert was a dedicated father husband and grandfather. He loved being with his family and his dog Finn. He enjoyed going to the Bowling alley in Waddington and having a few cold ones with family and friends. Herbert ran the St. Lawrence Hotel in Waddington for many years along with being a member of Sons of the Legion.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday August 27, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Waddington American Legion Post 420. Donations may be made in his name to the Madrid Rescue Squad

